Texas man sets Guinness World Record for largest video game collection

RICHMOND, Texas - A Texas man owns tens of thousands of video games. He has so many that they line the walls of his home and no one person's video game collection is larger than his.
On Monday, Guinness World Records gave Antonio Romero Monteiro the official title.
His collection of 20,193 video games make up the world's largest video game collection.
"I've got a little bit. I'm going to see if I can wedge it there, but this is getting hard and I don't know where else to put games. I'm out of space, yes," Monteiro told KTRK.
Monteiro believes he's spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on video games.
He is married and says he is very appreciative of his patient and loving wife.
CNNKTRK
