Tobacco giant Philip Morris says it will stop making cigarettes

    Tobacco giant Philip Morris International says it will phase out tobacco cigarettes and focus on smoke-free products over the long term.

    Known for manufacturing the popular brand Marlboro, the company says on its website that it's made a "dramatic decision."

    It's part of an ongoing effort by the company to replace cigarettes with smoke-free alternatives for people who continue to smoke. That includes devices that feature a range of nicotine containing alternatives without the smoke, which lowers the levels of harmful chemicals in the vapor.  
     
    Tobacco use is responsible for nearly half a million deaths each year in the United States. 
     

     
     

