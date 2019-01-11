Tobacco giant Philip Morris says it will stop making cigarettes

Tobacco giant Philip Morris International says it will phase out tobacco cigarettes and focus on smoke-free products over the long term.
Known for manufacturing the popular brand Marlboro, the company says on its website that it's made a "dramatic decision."
TRENDING NOW:
- Officer shot, killed while investigating traffic accident
- Man found shot to death in running SUV
- Disneyland Resorts raise ticket prices to $149 for one-day ticket on peak days
- VIDEO: Missing teen found alive after parents killed; suspect in custody
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
It's part of an ongoing effort by the company to replace cigarettes with smoke-free alternatives for people who continue to smoke. That includes devices that feature a range of nicotine containing alternatives without the smoke, which lowers the levels of harmful chemicals in the vapor.
Tobacco use is responsible for nearly half a million deaths each year in the United States.
We are transforming our company! It is just the beginning. 2019 will bring us closer to a #smokefreefuture. pic.twitter.com/rKiqfaCu3r— Philip Morris Intl (@InsidePMI) December 31, 2018
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}