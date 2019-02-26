  • Tooth fairy rates are falling

    The tooth fairy is pinching pennies.

    The cost for a lost tooth is down 43 cents, according to the yearly survey from Delta Dental.

    Researchers there say the average payout for a tooth is $3.70, while a first lost tooth is worth $4.96. Last year a tooth went for $4.13, and the first lost tooth earned $4.50.

    For some reason geography plays a factor for tooth worth. Children in the West average about $4.13 per tooth while kids in the South get $3.91. In the Northeast, a tooth can get you $3.75. Meanwhile teeth in the Midwest earn the least, at a mere $2.97.
     

     

