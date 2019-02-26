RANKIN, Pa. - One person has died after a shooting in Rankin, and police believe he was shot while answering the door.
Police were called to the 300 block of 5th at approximately 6:50 p.m. Monday in response to a 911 call about a man shot.
Download the WPXI News App for crime alerts in your community
When emergency responders arrived, they found a 50-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Allegheny County Police Homicide detectives have responded to the scene.
At this point police believe the victim was shot through his door after responding to a knock. The motive is not clear at this point.
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for updates and watch Channel 11 News at 11 for a full report
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh man charged in relation to South Florida prostitution ring
- LIVE UPDATES: Intense winds lead to widespread damage, road closures
- Pens trade Tanner Pearson to Vancouver for defenseman
- VIDEO: Fire tears through recently renovated restaurant
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}