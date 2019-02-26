SWISSVALE, Pa. - Police in Allegheny County have seized 23 kilograms of cocaine following a 6-month investigation that spanned the length of the states.
Jermaine Clark of Philadelphia was one of two men arrested in Swissvale on Monday night. The Allegheny County District Attorney's office said he is believed to be the head of a trafficking operation that operates between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
Terry Suggs Jr. of Philadelphia was also arrested.
Both men were said to be driving vehicles with hydraulic traps that were used to hide the cocaine.
During the investigation, which began in July of 2018, police learned that these two men had allegedly spent the past two years transporting cocaine from Philadelphia to the Allegheny County area.
Police said the cocaine has an estimated street value of $10 million.
Both men are charged with possession, possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy and criminal use of a communication device.
Our office, along with @PAStatePolice North Versailles and Swissvale Police arrest 2 Philly men following 8 month probe into cocaine trafficking between Philly and Pgh. 23 kilos of coke found hidden in two vehicles with street value in the millions. pic.twitter.com/d9WFs9SXrk— AlleghenyCountyDA (@AlleghenyCoDA) February 26, 2019
