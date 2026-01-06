17-year-old charged with homicide months after man was found shot to death inside crashed vehicle

EAST MCKEESPORT, Pa. — More than six months after a man was found shot to death inside a crashed vehicle in East McKeesport, police announced that someone is facing charges.

The Allegheny County Police Department has been investigating 20-year-old Keith Pelmon’s death since June 12, when he was found unconscious and shot in the chest inside a crashed vehicle by the intersection of Pittsburgh Street and Park Avenue. He died on scene.

On Tuesday, ACPD announced that charges had been filed against 17-year-old Zylon Patterson, of Pittsburgh. The department says detectives utilized witness interviews, surveillance video, and multiple digital and forensic investigative tools to identify Patterson as the person responsible for the shooting.

Patterson, who is charged as an adult, faces criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday being held at the Allegheny County Jail without bail.

