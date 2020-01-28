If it seems like everyone you know is sharing photos of Balinese beaches and cherry blossoms in Tokyo these days, you're not imagining things. More and more Americans are embracing the globe-trotting lifestyle. According to data from the International Trade Administration, more than 8 million U.S. citizens traveled abroad in July 2025, representing a 5.5% year-over-year increase. For further context, international departures from the U.S. have increased by almost 25% since July 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the data doesn't reveal exactly where these millions of travelers are headed, examining the world's most famous metropolises may provide some clues. Using data from Euromonitor International's 2024 Top 100 City Destinations index, Stacker compiled a list of the top 30 city destinations in the world. Euromonitor International assembled its 2024 index by comparing 55 metrics across six key pillars for more than 100 international cities to create an overall attractiveness ranking. The rankings of the top 100 cities are included across six key pillars: economic and business performance, tourism performance, tourism policy and attractiveness, tourism infrastructure, health and safety, and sustainability.

Europe claims 63 cities in the top 100, many of which seamlessly blend ancient history with new developments in design, technology, and sustainability. Meanwhile, Asia also had a strong showing—with an impressive five cities in the top 20, including Tokyo's first time breaking the top 10. China alone contributed eight towns to the list—including some lesser-known destinations beyond Beijing and Shanghai.

Among the eight U.S. cities ranked on this list, New York was the highest at #8, with Los Angeles trailing behind and barely cracking the top 20 at #19.

Whether you're looking for the chance to kick back on a beach, explore layers of history on foot, or taste the multitude of cultural influences that come together in an international melting pot, there is a destination on this list for you—be it just across the border or an ocean (or two) away.

Rialto Bridge on Venice’s Grand Canal. (Stacker/Stacker)

#30. Venice, Italy

- Economic and business performance: #70

- Tourism performance: #13

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #14

- Tourism infrastructure: #56

- Health and safety: #50

- Sustainability: #46

Venice is truly a unique and one-of-a-kind destination. The city is situated on 118 small islands, all linked together by canals or bridges, which means the primary means of transportation is either walking or taking a boat. The city's structure also poses unique problems as its delicate foundation has caused the land to start sinking slowly. Additionally, high tides and strong winds could cause the canals to flood—although, in 2023, the city experienced a drought that kept water levels at bay.

Visit St. Mark's Basilica, situated on St. Mark's Square and dedicated to the patron saint of Venice, to see a beautiful cathedral with roots dating back to 1063. Take a water taxi to some of the smaller islands within the city's network to observe the creation of items such as glass, gondolas, leather, and lace. Finally, gondola rides can be pricey, but they offer amazing, romantic views of Venice and its lesser-known canals, making them a rare and unforgettable experience.

Funicular in the city center of Lisbon. (Stacker/Stacker)

#29. Lisbon, Portugal

- Economic and business performance: #55

- Tourism performance: #52

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #42

- Tourism infrastructure: #24

- Health and safety: #41

- Sustainability: #17

As tourism to Portugal surges, especially from the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and the United States, the colorful and architecturally stunning capital city of the southern European country has plenty to offer visitors.

Bring comfortable shoes when wandering around Lisbon, as the city is built over seven hills—and navigating its steep and winding roads is not for the faint of heart, despite the beautiful views. Using the city's tram network is a unique and fun way to get around. The most popular tram route is the E28. The 28 trams date back to the 1930s, and their sleek designs are the only trams that can navigate through the narrowest streets of Lisbon.

Statue of Archduke Charles on Heldenplatz square and Museum of Natural History dome. (Stacker/Stacker)

#28. Vienna

- Economic and business performance: #34

- Tourism performance: #36

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #67

- Tourism infrastructure: #35

- Health and safety: #31

- Sustainability: #9

Vienna gave rise to such great musical minds as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, Joseph Haydn, and Franz Schubert—all of whom helped bring attention to this "city of music." The baroque streetscapes, holding various imperial palaces, are remnants of the Habsburg royal dynasty. Additionally, the city's exquisite wine culture and casual yet essential coffeehouse culture are already enough to attract visitors. Don't forget to try a slice of Sachertorte, a chocolate-iced chocolate sponge cake with layers of apricot jam in between, which you can find at its birthplace, the Hotel Sacher.

Kiyomizu temple at sunset in Kyoto. (Stacker/Stacker)

#27. Kyoto, Japan

- Economic and business performance: #68

- Tourism performance: #38

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #12

- Tourism infrastructure: #41

- Health and safety: #10

- Sustainability: #69

If you want to experience more of the traditional side of Japan, Kyoto is your place to go. Comprising over 2,000 Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines, it's not unusual to see someone praying, meditating, or strolling through the many beautiful Zen gardens within these spiritual structures. Get the whole Kyoto experience by checking out the work of local artisans in the Gion district and by choosing to stay at a ryokan, a traditional Japanese inn.

Aerial view of Dublin and River Liffey in summer. (Stacker/Stacker)

#26. Dublin

- Economic and business performance: #20

- Tourism performance: #75

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #6

- Tourism infrastructure: #65

- Health and safety: #3

- Sustainability: #25

Ireland's capital is another place with beautiful, centuries-old cathedrals, castles, and museums. However, the best way to immerse yourself in Dublin's culture is to follow the books and the booze. Channel your inner James Joyce or Oscar Wilde by exploring Dublin's numerous quaint bookstores and libraries. Check out Marsh's Library, Ireland's first public library, which opened in 1707, or the Trinity College Library, the largest library in the country, which contains the ancient Book of Kells. Learn more about Ireland's history by booking tours and drinks at the Guinness Storehouse Factory, the Old Jameson Distillery, and the Irish Whiskey Museum, or chat with one of the locals at one of Dublin's many unique and vintage bars.

Elevated view of bridges over Vltava river in Prague. (Stacker/Stacker)

#25. Prague

- Economic and business performance: #38

- Tourism performance: #58

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #39

- Tourism infrastructure: #23

- Health and safety: #48

- Sustainability: #26

Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, also known as Czechia, experienced a 3% growth in tourism in 2025, compared to the previous year, with 3.8 million visitors arriving during the first half of the year. With a bohemian appeal and fairy-tale charms, Prague attracts tourists who want to explore its trademark Prague Castle, the home of many former Czech rulers and presidents; enjoy a famous Czech beer; or explore the colorful and whimsical streets of the Old Town and the Golden Lane, where Czech-Jewish writer Franz Kafka notoriously once wrote.

Il Duomo in Florence at sunset. (Stacker/Stacker)

#24. Florence, Italy

- Economic and business performance: #41

- Tourism performance: #23

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #20

- Tourism infrastructure: #46

- Health and safety: #59

- Sustainability: #42

Florence shows what Italy is all about, as this Tuscan gem is the birthplace of the Renaissance and is home to famous artwork and architecture, not to mention amazing food and gelato. One of the masterpieces is the Florence Cathedral, also known as the Duomo di Firenze, whose main building was completed in 1436, with some exterior additions made in the 19th century. The Duomo is a massive and constantly evolving work of art, often recognized by its white, pink, and green marble façade; its 44 stained-glass windows; and its massive red-tiled cupola, designed by Filippo Brunelleschi. Other amazing artwork can be found in the Uffizi Palace and Gallery, which houses an impressive collection of Renaissance art, including pieces by Da Vinci, Caravaggio, Botticelli, Raphael, and Michelangelo.

Elevated view of the Las Vegas strip in summer. (Stacker/Stacker)

#23. Las Vegas

- Economic and business performance: #29

- Tourism performance: #9

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #51

- Tourism infrastructure: #45

- Health and safety: #65

- Sustainability: #19

Las Vegas—also known as Sin City—may be primarily recognized for its Strip, home to numerous casinos, including Caesars Palace and Aria. However, this popular Nevada city can provide an epic getaway for the entire family, with its iconic hotels, spas, and reproductions of popular world attractions, as well as the chance to sit behind the wheel of some of the world's most luxurious cars. Don't be surprised if you encounter a celebrity singer or chef—artists like Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey have performed residencies in Las Vegas, and food legends like Bobby Flay, Guy Fieri, and Gordon Ramsay operate restaurants there.

Elevated view of the Munich’s skyline. (Stacker/Stacker)

#22. Munich

- Economic and business performance: #18

- Tourism performance: #55

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #25

- Tourism infrastructure: #39

- Health and safety: #62

- Sustainability: #13

Munich is ideal for anyone who loves exquisite palaces, historic cathedrals, and great-tasting beer. In fact, Munich's main event every year is Oktoberfest, the world's largest two-week beer festival, attracting millions of visitors between late September and early October. Another fun but unexpected activity for the landlocked capital of Bavaria is river surfing on the waves of the artificial Eisbach river, which is enjoyed by thrill-seekers year-round and attracts many spectators.

Hong Kong city view from Victoria Peak. (Stacker/Stacker)

#21. Hong Kong

- Economic and business performance: #12

- Tourism performance: #37

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #31

- Tourism infrastructure: #29

- Health and safety: #17

- Sustainability: #99

Tourism to Hong Kong is continually bolstered by its proximity to mainland China—even though relations have been particularly tense since 1997, when Britain relinquished control over the territory. Traditionally known for its vibrant shopping centers, especially the Temple Street Night Market, Hong Kong has been focusing on showing off its natural beauty and culture when city life gets too hectic. Visitors can enjoy beautiful beaches, numerous nature reserves, and hiking trails, and they might even get to glimpse Hong Kong's famous but increasingly rare pink dolphins.

A view of Melbourne (Stacker/Stacker)

#20. Melbourne, Australia

- Economic and business performance: #65

- Tourism performance: #26

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #45

- Tourism infrastructure: #32

- Health and safety: #8

- Sustainability: #8

The city center of Melbourne, Australia, and its surrounding suburbs can offer visitors a cool, hipster-like experience, quickly noticeable just by walking down its graffiti-covered, cobblestone streets or through its many flea markets.

Melbourne takes two things seriously: coffee and sports. Melbourne has thousands of cafes offering the best quality coffee, created in many unique ways—Americans may recognize the now-popular flat white, which originated in Australia. As for sports, Melbourne is renowned for cricket, Australian rules football, horse racing, and tennis, among others. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground sports stadium, known as "The G," is a popular destination, especially when the Australian Rules Football League season commences.

The Blue Mosque in Istanbul. (Stacker/Stacker)

#19. Istanbul

- Economic and business performance: #11

- Tourism performance: #19

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #34

- Tourism infrastructure: #8

- Health and safety: #100

- Sustainability: #92

Istanbul saw a 5.2 million growth in international arrivals in 2024. Most of Turkey's visitors came from Germany, Russia, and Iran in 2024—attracting the attention of travelers from the Middle East.

For a unique Turkish retail experience, the Grand Bazaar is the ultimate destination. It has been around since 1461, making it the world's oldest shopping center. Take a day to explore the hidden alleys of the bazaar, whose more than 4,000 small businesses offer the opportunity to haggle your way to a deal—and a unique cultural experience.

Aerial view downtown Los Angeles at sunset. (Stacker/Stacker)

#18. Los Angeles

- Economic and business performance: #2

- Tourism performance: #6

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #77

- Tourism infrastructure: #19

- Health and safety: #81

- Sustainability: #33

The so-called "City of Angels" lures tourists with its mild weather, vibrant nightlife, laid-back atmosphere, and iconic Santa Monica and Venice beaches. From luxury shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills to taking on the winding hiking trails to the famous Hollywood sign or the Griffith Observatory, everyone can find something to do in Los Angeles.

Although many tourists want to check the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame off their lists, they can also veer off the beaten path by checking out Little Tokyo, the largest Japanese ethnic enclave in the United States, or taking a ride on "the world's shortest railway," Angel's Flight.

Wat Arun Temple at sunset. (Stacker/Stacker)

#17. Bangkok

- Economic and business performance: #49

- Tourism performance: #15

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #1

- Tourism infrastructure: #13

- Health and safety: #109

- Sustainability: #77

Locals actually know Bangkok as Krung Thep—short for Krung Thep Mahanakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Ayuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit— the city's official full name. The Thai capital is yet another old city that is learning how to blend its past and its future—preserving magnificent Buddhist temples, where you'll need to dress appropriately; palaces, like the Grand Palace, that are open for visits daily; while also building edgier skyscrapers like the MahaNakhon by German architect Ole Scheeren, completed in 2018.

Osaka Castle in springtime with Mt. Fuji background. (Stacker/Stacker)

#16. Osaka, Japan

- Economic and business performance: #60

- Tourism performance: #40

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #18

- Tourism infrastructure: #12

- Health and safety: #21

- Sustainability: #60

Tourists used to overlook Osaka, Japan, flocking instead to the better-known city of Tokyo, but that is slowly changing. Osaka is a vibrant, modern city filled with lights, nature, and a wide variety of great cuisines. Osaka is known as "Japan's kitchen" due to its unique dishes, many Michelin-starred restaurants, and amazing street food carts. Once you've had your fill, don't miss Osaka Castle, built in 1583 by warlord Toyotomi Hideyoshi and one of the city's most important landmarks, surrounded by cherry blossom trees that burst open every spring.

Aerial view of Berlin skyline with famous TV tower and Spree river. (Stacker/Stacker)

#15. Berlin

- Economic and business performance: #59

- Tourism performance: #28

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #15

- Tourism infrastructure: #21

- Health and safety: #63

- Sustainability: #14

Berlin is a resilient city, as its residents work to overcome the German capital's tumultuous history from the past century. An example is the East Side Gallery, a former section of the Berlin Wall that has now become a street art collection of murals and political drawings. Closer to the famous Brandenburg Gate lies the Holocaust Memorial, comprising 2,711 concrete slabs that invite visitors to process their thoughts and emotions in their own way.

Aerial view of Dubai downtown with Burj Khalifa. (Stacker/Stacker)

#14. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

- Economic and business performance: #10

- Tourism performance: #4

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #59

- Tourism infrastructure: #15

- Health and safety: #9

- Sustainability: #102

This oasis in the desert is home to some of the world's best hotels, shopping, and increasingly good dining and cultural options. These are just some factors that make Dubai the most popular destination in Africa and the Middle East. Check out Ski Dubai, the world's first indoor ski resort, open year-round in the city's warm climate.

The gold and spice souks are large bazaars offering precious jewelry and pungent flavors. Of course, the city's also home to Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, at 2,716 feet above the city.

Big Ben with bridge over Thames and flag of England against blue sky. (Stacker/Stacker)

#13. London

- Economic and business performance: #15

- Tourism performance: #16

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #56

- Tourism infrastructure: #2

- Health and safety: #45

- Sustainability: #57

It's challenging to determine the extent to which Brexit has contributed to the decline in tourism to London since the United Kingdom's official departure from the European Union in 2020, as this coincided with the implementation of international travel restrictions. However, as Britain's cultural, economic, and transportation hub, this capital city has still seen an influx of inbound European tourists—despite the added paperwork necessary for some to visit after the landmark "exit." Some of the most popular attractions include such historic sites as Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, Big Ben, and the U.K. Parliament—but you can get one of the best views of London from a more contemporary attraction, the London Eye, added to the skyline in 2000.

Inwangsan Mountain and Seoul cityscape at dawn. (Stacker/Stacker)

#12. Seoul, South Korea

- Economic and business performance: #28

- Tourism performance: #29

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #17

- Tourism infrastructure: #6

- Health and safety: #44

- Sustainability: #78

Seoul, South Korea, combines aspects of South Korean culture that may not seem to mesh at first—mountain temples and shrines, ornate palaces, a thriving Korean pop and fashion scene, and futuristic, neon-lit city streets. The most popular of the palaces is Changdeokgung, built in 1405 and used well into the 20th century, which is surrounded by beautiful secret gardens.

Taipei skyline at sunset. (Stacker/Stacker)

#11. Taipei, Taiwan

- Economic and business performance: #3

- Tourism performance: #12

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #24

- Tourism infrastructure: #26

- Health and safety: #58

- Sustainability: #65

The capital of Taiwan is known for a 1,667-foot landmark called Taipei 101. Resembling a bamboo stalk, it features a high-speed elevator that transports visitors to the 89th-floor observation deck in just 37 seconds. Don't stop here: Taipei offers much more than this speedy elevator ride. Try shopping at its night markets; visiting a national park, museum, or temple; or simply sampling its street cuisine. Another exciting thing to do in Taipei is shrimp fishing, where you catch your own food from small artificial pools and then clean it and grill it.

Aerial view of Barcelona with Sagrada Familia Basilica at sunrise. (Stacker/Stacker)

#10. Barcelona, Spain

- Economic and business performance: #35

- Tourism performance: #41

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #19

- Tourism infrastructure: #14

- Health and safety: #32

- Sustainability: #24

The sunny capital of the Catalonia region, Barcelona is still the most popular tourist destination in Spain. There are so many activities to do in this city and places to explore that a single short trip may not be enough.

Be sure to take some time and visit all of architect Antoni Gaudí's buildings, including the Sagrada Família, Casa Batlló, Casa Milà, and the pavilions at Park Güell. These architectural feats are unique and show the range of Gaudí's style, as well as influencing the work of more contemporary architects and designers.

People visit the merlion fountain in Singapore. (Stacker/Stacker)

#9. Singapore

- Economic and business performance: #1

- Tourism performance: #33

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #2

- Tourism infrastructure: #36

- Health and safety: #4

- Sustainability: #95

Singapore is often considered the most expensive city in the world to live in. It's ranked with Zürich, but the "Lion City" is worth a visit for its beautiful and unusual attractions. Take, for example, its Muslim quarter—the Kampong Gelam historic district, and the Gardens by the Bay, where there's always something blooming, no matter what time of year. You can even wrap up your day at the Night Safari zoo, the first nocturnal wildlife park in the world.

Aerial view of Sydney Harbor and Opera House. (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Sydney

- Economic and business performance: #48

- Tourism performance: #18

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #26

- Tourism infrastructure: #28

- Health and safety: #6

- Sustainability: #20

Among Australia's largest cities, Sydney is a great destination for those seeking a more laid-back vacation. The stunning Sydney Opera House is an architectural feat—and inside, you'll find myriad performances happening each week. The Sydney Harbour Bridge, nicknamed the "coat hanger," is a structural engineering feat that you can experience up close by booking a "climb" experience, which provides the best views of the harbor.

If you're looking for day trips, the Blue Mountains or Hunter Valley are the way to go. The Blue Mountains offer amazing hiking trails, and it's worth going up to the peak of these rock formations during sunset. The vineyards of Hunter Valley, located north of Sydney, are perfect for wine lovers—and you can even enjoy a glass of wine while traveling in a hot air balloon over the region.

View of the historic city center of Amsterdam. (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Amsterdam

- Economic and business performance: #8

- Tourism performance: #31

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #13

- Tourism infrastructure: #20

- Health and safety: #57

- Sustainability: #43

The Dutch capital has become a fan-favorite due to its charming canals, colorful townhouses, and numerous bike paths. A must-visit site is the Anne Frank House, where visitors can see the annex where Frank wrote her diary and learn about life in hiding. Additionally, the Van Gogh Museum offers tourists a glimpse into the life of 19th-century painter Vincent van Gogh, who was relatively unknown during his lifetime but is now one of the most influential artists in history.

New York City skyline with Empire State Building. (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. New York

- Economic and business performance: #7

- Tourism performance: #1

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #37

- Tourism infrastructure: #11

- Health and safety: #85

- Sustainability: #32

New York City remains the top city destination in the Western Hemisphere, attracting 69.6 million visitors in 2024. While Manhattan may be the heart of the "Big Apple" and is known worldwide as a financial, cultural, and diverse center, the island's four surrounding boroughs each have distinct personalities and attractions. For example, Queens is known for being the most diverse county in the world, with at least 800 languages used daily. The borough of Brooklyn is connected to Manhattan by the landmark Brooklyn Bridge; it is home to the country's oldest performing arts center, the Brooklyn Academy of Music, and Coney Island, often referred to as "the birthplace of the American amusement park."

Aerial view of Piazza Duomo in Milan’s city center. (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Milan

- Economic and business performance: #16

- Tourism performance: #24

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #10

- Tourism infrastructure: #17

- Health and safety: #54

- Sustainability: #41

Milan, known as a modern metropolis and the high-end fashion capital of Italy, is actually over 2,600 years old. As in Florence, one of the most beautiful buildings is the cathedral—the largest Gothic complex in the world, the Duomo di Milano, which took over 500 years to complete. However, those who want to experience the commercial life of Milan should visit the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, one of the oldest shopping malls in the world, built in the mid-19th century. Its architecture reflects the marble, mosaic, and glass style characteristic of Milan's other buildings.

Elevated view of the Colosseum with blue sky. (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Rome

- Economic and business performance: #46

- Tourism performance: #14

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #9

- Tourism infrastructure: #3

- Health and safety: #55

- Sustainability: #38

The Italian capital is Europe's fifth most visited city and the origin of the great Roman Empire. In addition to a vibrant street life and decadent cuisine, the Eternal City has been a sacred city for 3,000 years. Among the oldest of the famous Roman buildings are the Colosseum, built between A.D. 70 and 80; the Pantheon, with construction starting in A.D. 118; and the Arch of Constantine, built in A.D. 315.

Shibuya Crossing on a sunny day. (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Tokyo

- Economic and business performance: #19

- Tourism performance: #22

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #8

- Tourism infrastructure: #4

- Health and safety: #20

- Sustainability: #62

The bright lights of always-bustling Tokyo make the capital the most popular city in Japan, and there are many reasons to keep visiting, no matter the season—from the Cherry Blossom Festival in April to the beautiful light displays in Tokyo Station, Omotesando, Roppongi Hills, and throughout the city in December. Visitors come to marvel at the spectacle of people moving from one street to another at Shibuya Crossing. People watch the colorfully dressed cosplayers at Yoyogi Park or relax in the city at "onsens," or hot spring baths. Among the many popular attractions in Tokyo is Kabukiza, the main theater for the traditional Japanese dance of kabuki, an elaborate performance featuring dramatic sets, elaborate costumes, and elaborate makeup.

Madrid cityscape and aerial view of of Gran Via shopping street (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Madrid

- Economic and business performance: #23

- Tourism performance: #45

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #5

- Tourism infrastructure: #5

- Health and safety: #25

- Sustainability: #2

Madrid is a lively, though historic, city with an energetic population. Walking down the street, you're likely to see buildings from the 16th century, built during the peak of the Spanish Empire or even earlier. Fans of soccer, also known as football or fútbol, would enjoy a tour around Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, the home of the world-famous and prolific Real Madrid team.

If you want to escape the crowded city squares, check out the park El Retiro. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a great place to relax, go for a jog, rent a bike, go for a boat ride on the park's lake in the summer, or even admire Madrid's oldest tree, which has been alive since 1633.

Aerial view of Eiffel Tower and surrounding neighborhoods. (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Paris

- Economic and business performance: #40

- Tourism performance: #3

- Tourism policy and attractiveness: #3

- Tourism infrastructure: #1

- Health and safety: #49

- Sustainability: #22

Even travelers who have never been to the City of Lights have heard about its many landmarks and attractions, such as the unmistakable Eiffel Tower, the beautiful and gigantic Musée du Louvre—the most-visited museum in the world, the Arc de Triomphe, and the Notre-Dame Cathedral, which was devastated by fire in 2019 and lost its wooden roof and spire. People worldwide raised money in support, and this famous landmark closed for renovations until reopening in December 2024.

