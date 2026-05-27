Man charged with stealing over $35K from City of Clairton Volunteer Fire Department

A man is accused of stealing over $35,000 from the City of Clairton Volunteer Fire Department, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Joseph Massaro, 46, is charged with receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and misapplication of entrusted funds.

Massaro served as the treasurer for the Clairton VFD since 2016, with sole access to two of the department’s financial accounts, according to the criminal complaint.

Authorities said in early 2025, the board president discovered missing funds and a number of cash withdrawals from the department’s bank account.

According to the DA’s office, officials uncovered transactions from 2018 to 2025, including 103 purchases from Amazon, 110 payments to Home Depot, 5 payments to Capital One and multiple ATM cash withdrawals, allegedly used for Massaro’s personal benefit.

The total amount of funds allegedly stolen is $36,906.67.

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