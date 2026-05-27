4 injured in electrical explosion at Western Pennsylvania dairy plant

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people were injured in an explosion at a dairy plant in Lawrence County on Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to the Dairy Farmers of America plant at Routes 19 and 208 in Wilmington Township just after 10 a.m. for a fire and explosion.

A statement from Dairy Farmers of America stated that an electrical arc flash occurred at the facility. All employees were evacuated at the time.

Four people were injured. One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, and another was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Two others were treated on scene for minor injuries.

The statement from Dairy Farmers of America went on to say:

“Our thoughts are with the individuals and their families.

“At DFA, we take safety very seriously. The situation has been contained, and we are investigating the circumstances of this incident. We will continue to work with appropriate local emergency personnel and outside experts as we continue efforts to safely resume operations at the plant.”

Dairy Farmers of America is a farmer-run cooperative that processes milk products.

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