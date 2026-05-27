Man faces 110 felonies for hiding cameras in Fayette County home, creating child sex abuse material

A Montgomery County man is facing charges for hiding cameras in a Fayette County home to produce sexual abuse material, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday.

Online court records show Adam Benjamin Arena, 46, is facing more than 150 charges, 110 of which are felonies. The felony charges include production and possession of child abuse material. The misdemeanors are for invasion of privacy.

Sunday says Arena moved to Montgomery County after his conduct was discovered in June 2024. He’s currently being held at the Fayette County Jail without bail.

Sunday says his office’s Child Predator Section and the Brownsville Police Department‘s investigation found that Arena hid cameras inside a Fayette County home, mostly in a shower and bathroom, to record a child in various states of undress.

Investigators say one camera was concealed in a shampoo bottle, which the victim found.

“This is abhorrent conduct that has no place in a civilized society,” Sunday said. “Along with our law enforcement partners, our commitment to protect children will not waver, as these are some of the worst crimes imaginable. I thank our partners at Brownsville Police Department and the investigators from our Child Predator Section for a sound investigation that removed this offender from the community.”

Sunday says that during a search warrant in June 2024, investigators found multiple devices owned by Arena with videos and images he obtained via hidden cameras. Some videos show Arena installing the camera and retrieving it.

This case will be prosecuted by the Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section.

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