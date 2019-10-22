PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh’s August Wilson House is getting hundreds of thousands of dollars to restore the playwright's childhood home.
Duquesne University received a federal Save America’s Treasures grant of nearly $500,000 to turn the home in the city’s Hill District into an arts and education center.
Work on the project is expected to begin by the end of the year, with organizers hoping to open the August Wilson House on or before the playwright’s birthday on April 27, 2021.
