"Oh, what's this free stuff?"
"It's from JuJu, man. Open it up."
Read more on DK Pittsburgh Sports.
That exchange between Ramon Foster and Matt Feiler occurred as they took their spots at their lockers following the Steelers' return to practice Monday afternoon at the Rooney Complex. Every player in the room had a box on his seat, and within that box was a gift from JuJu Smith-Schuster.
TRENDING NOW:
- 12 Pittsburgh schools closed Wednesday for President Trump's visit
- Steelers' Anthony Chickillo told not to report to practice after weekend arrest
- How you can watch Orionid meteor shower, which peaks tonight
- VIDEO: Bride and grooms’ grandmothers serve as flower girls at her wedding
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}