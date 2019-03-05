0 $6.3M in compassion payments to be distributed to people impacted by Tree of Life tragedy

PITTSBURGH - Since the tragedy at Tree of Life more than four months ago, there has been an overwhelming show of support both emotionally and financially for the victims and the congregations impacted.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh announced Tuesday it is distributing $6.3 million in compassion payments to those impacted by the tragedy.

HAPPENING NOW: The Jewish Federation announces $6.3 million has been raised and will be donated to those impacted by the Tree of Life shooting. The majority of the money be given to the families of the 11 victims and the 2 people serious injured. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/olczTygKjx — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) March 5, 2019

The majority of the money will go to the families of those who were killed or injured during Oct. 27, 2018 mass shooting at the Pittsburgh synagogue.

The federation says it was overwhelmed by the generosity from across the country and around the world, which was shown through donations and vigils.

WPXI’s Aaron Martin is working to learn more about how that money could be used for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.

RELATED HEADLINES:

An independent committee was set up to determine how to best distribute the money. That committee met Monday night with the victim's families to share with them how the money will be distributed.

“These are not strangers to us. We are not strangers to them. I think there was a level of trust, a level of warmth. As David said, I don't think everyone agreed with absolutely everything that was done,” Jewish Federation Board Chairperson Meryl Ainsman said.

The Independent Committee set aside $500,000 for compassionate payments to the @PghPolice officers injured during the Tree of Life shooting.



“First responders rushed in to save the lives of Jews. It’s a poignant moment in history.”



- Jewish Federation Board Chair Meryl Ainsman — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) March 5, 2019

The disagreement came from the committee members determining how to distribute the money, but as one representative pointed out there's no right answer as to how it should be done.

Along with the victims, money is also being given to the first responders injured and to the three congregations impacted.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.