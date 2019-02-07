  • Mayor Peduto talks about controversial, proposed gun reform law

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The city of Pittsburgh is honoring its first responders Wednesday night for their heroic acts during the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

    Mayor Bill Peduto presented plaques to all first responder agencies to commemorate their commitment to keep Pittsburgh safe.

    Related Headlines

    Pittsburgh police officer Tim Matson was also honored Tuesday night at the State of the Union address in Washington D.C. He was shot seven times while chasing down the gunman on Oct. 27.

    Tonight on 11 at 11, what Peduto said about his proposed gun reform law that has gotten a lot of criticism from gun-rights advocates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories