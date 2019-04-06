McCANDLESS, Pa. - Police were called to the Longhorn Steakhouse in McCandless Crossing Thursday night when a woman was attacked in the parking lot.
According to police, the attacker punched the woman several times in the back of her head, and demanded her wallet.
When medics arrived on scene, they reported that the victim had “many lacerations to her face and the back of her head, as blood rushed down her face.”
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is learning from investigators how the woman was brought to safety, and how the suspect was finally caught for 11 at 11.
