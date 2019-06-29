  • 1 person dead, others hospitalized after crash

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Penn Hills, police said.

    The two-vehicle crash was reported just before 2 a.m. in the area of Saltsburg and Hershey roads.

    Police said the three people who were injured were taken to hospitals.

    Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating the crash.

    Further information was not immediately available.

