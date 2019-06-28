  • Kennywood announces Steel Curtain opening date

    Updated:

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Kennywood Park announced Friday the opening date for its newest roller coaster, The Steel Curtain. 

    The attraction will be open to riders on July 13. 

    Related Headlines

    Kennywood conducted test runs of the ride last weekend.  

    Earlier this month, the park completed the inversions, which are projected to be the tallest in North America. The cars for the coaster arrived back in May.

    The roller coaster is part of the new Steelers-themed area of the park that sits where the Log Jammer ride used to be.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.

    CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories