WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Kennywood Park announced Friday the opening date for its newest roller coaster, The Steel Curtain.
The attraction will be open to riders on July 13.
Kennywood conducted test runs of the ride last weekend.
You've been eagerly awaiting to learn when you can fill these seats on #TheSteelCurtain. Wait no more: kickoff on the year's most anticipated coaster is Saturday, July 13. pic.twitter.com/Ng3uzplCuQ— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) June 28, 2019
Earlier this month, the park completed the inversions, which are projected to be the tallest in North America. The cars for the coaster arrived back in May.
The roller coaster is part of the new Steelers-themed area of the park that sits where the Log Jammer ride used to be.
