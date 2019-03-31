  • 1 person hurt in Allegheny Co. house fire

    Updated:

    PLUM, Pa. - One person was hurt during a house fire in Allegheny County.

    According to dispatchers, the fire was reported on Pikeview Drive in Plum.

    Channel 11 has a crew on the way. Check back for developments.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories