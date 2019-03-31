1 person hurt in Allegheny Co. house fire

PLUM, Pa. - One person was hurt during a house fire in Allegheny County.
According to dispatchers, the fire was reported on Pikeview Drive in Plum.
Channel 11 has a crew on the way. Check back for developments.
Fire heavily damages a house along Pike view Drive here in Plum Borough companies from Penn Hills Plum and Monroeville respond @WPXI @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXIBenson @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/cp9DImMhPP— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) March 31, 2019
