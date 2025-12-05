Water main break closes Allegheny County Courthouse, other government offices in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A water main break has closed several government offices in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The closures include the Allegheny County Courthouse, County Office Building, Courts Family Division, City-County Building and the Health Department.

Crews are on scene making repairs to the break on Ross Street at the intersection of Forbes Avenue. Pittsburgh Water said that a 16-inch valve started leaking when water was turned back on Friday following a maintenance shut-off Thursday night.

A release from the Allegheny Courts said that the president judge has ordered the closure of the Criminal Division, the Family Division, and the Civil Division of the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County for Friday. Court operations in the Manor Building will also be closed.

Orphans’ Court, Pittsburgh Municipal Court and all Magisterial District Courts in Allegheny County will remain open.

The release added that Emergency Protection from Abuse Orders can be obtained at Arraignment Court located at 660 First Avenue.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office will also be closed for the remainder of Friday. A spokesperson said that the closure affects the entire office, including real estate, civil process and the PA License to Carry a Firearm permit office.’

According to Pittsburgh Water, service is expected to be restored between 3 and 4 p.m.

