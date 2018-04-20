OCALA, Fla. - UPDATE 10:45 A.M.
One student shot another in the ankle at a Florida high school and a suspect is in custody, authorities said Friday.
The injured student was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say the suspected shooter is also a student at the school. His age has not yet been released.
9:15 A.M.
Marion County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting at a high school in Ocala, Florida.
The shooting happened at Forest High School this morning, officials said.
Police said the person injured is being treated by paramedics and the suspect is in custody.
Students throughout the Pittsburgh area and across the country plan to walk out of classes Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.
Much like the March 14 nationwide school walkouts marking the 1-month anniversary of the Parkland school shooting, students on Friday will demand change to gun control laws.
