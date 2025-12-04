Police investigate ‘potential security threat’ on plane carrying Pittsburgh Symphony members

Allegheny County Police investigated a “potential security threat” on board a plane that was carrying members of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Bob Kerlik, Director of Public Affairs for Allegheny County Airport Authority, said that the potential threat happened on board a Sun Country Airlines flight that landed safely at the airport Thursday morning.

The communications manager for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Keene Carter, said that the orchestra, supporting staff and several donors arrived at Pittsburgh International Airport from a sold-out performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Allegheny County Police said that a note deemed potentially threatening was discovered at the airport. After identifying the plane, the Allegheny County Police Bomb Squad conducted a sweep of the plane and passengers out of an abundance of caution.

Police said the passengers and plane were cleared, and it was later determined the note was not threatening in nature.

Kerlik said that airport operations were not affected.

“We are grateful to the authorities for their swift response and professionalism,” Keene said.

