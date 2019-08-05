  • 10 years since mass shooting at local LA Fitness

    COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - It's been 10 years since a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh-area gym.

    On Aug. 4, 2009, George Sodini killed three people and hurt nine more at the L.A. Fitness in Collier Township.

    He then took his own life. 

    Three women were shot and killed when a man started shooting inside the LA Fitness in Collier Township.
    According to an online diary that surfaced after the shootings, Sodini seethed with anger and frustration toward women, claiming he hadn't had a girlfriend since 1984 and hadn't slept with a woman in 19 years.

    Some of the survivors filed lawsuits against both the gym's parent company and Sodini's estate.

    One of the people shot was a pregnant woman. Both she and her baby survived.

