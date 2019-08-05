WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Police are searching for a woman who they said stole from the West Mifflin Walmart and then took a purse from a shopping cart in the parking lot.
The woman was driving a silver car, pictured above, parked in a handicapped spot, police said.
This is the second incident police have reported within the past two weeks at this Walmart. A woman is accused of urinating on potatoes July 24.
West Mifflin borough police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 412-461-3125 or call 911.
