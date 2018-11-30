11 Investigates: ShotSpotter expansion completed

PITTSBURGH - The expansion of a system that detects gunshots and helps Pittsburgh police solve crimes faster has been completed.
The system started in a three-square mile area in the East End four years ago but has now expanded citywide, covering 18 square miles.
Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich showed Target 11’s Rick Earle how he gets ShotSpotter alerts sent straight to his cellphone.
In Homewood, the program has been such a success that they have now expanded the system to cover nearly every city neighborhood.
“We actually have to do some live-fire testing throughout the city to make sure it's valid and reliable, but today is a good day for public safety,” Hissrich said.
Hissrich said the system, which provides police with instant alerts pinpointing the exact location of gunshots, has saved lives, especially in areas where gunfire is a common occurrence.
The city is now in the process of linking 250 security cameras to the ShotSpotter devices, so they can have instant eyes when shots are detected.
