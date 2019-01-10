PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh is gearing up for Restaurant Week.
The event runs from Jan. 14-20 and participating restaurants offer special promotions on their culinary creations.
Starting Thursday, some restaurants are offering early access and some restaurants offering online reservations through OpenTable.
Here are 11 restaurants to check out during Restaurant week.
Bonfire Food and Drink
- Bonfire Food and Drink, located on Pittsburgh's South Side, is offering lunch and dinner from $20.19 lunch/dinner or a 4 Couse dinner for two for $40.38.
Coast & Main Seafood & Chophouse
- Located in Monroeville, Coast & Main Seafood & Chophouse is offering dinner starting at $35.19 that includes a starter, an entrée selection and a dessert.
Ember & Vine Woodfire Oven and Social Bar
- Ember & Vine Woodfire Oven and Social bar is located in Mars, PA and is offering a lunch at $20.19 and a 4-course dinner at $35.19.
Grand Concourse Restaurant
- Located at Station Square, the Grand Concourse Restaurant is offering a three-course meal for $35.19.
Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse
- The Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse is located on Pittsburgh’s North Shore and is offering dinner for $35.19 that includes a soup or salad, an entrée and dessert.
LeMont Pittsburgh
- The LeMont, located on Mt. Washington, is offering a dinner for $35.19 with diners a starter, an entrée, along with a dessert.
Luma
- Located in Mt. Lebanon, Luma is offering a three-course meal for $35.19.
Mallorca
- Mallorca is located on Pittsburgh’s South Side and is offering a lunch and dinner special. The lunch special at $25.19 and the dinner special is $35.19.
Nine on Nine
- Located in Downtown Pittsburgh, Nine on Nine is offering a three-course dinner for $35.19.
The Capital Grille
- The Capital Grille, located Downtown, is offering a three-course lunch for $20.19 and dinner at $35.19.
The Melting Pot
- The Melting Pot is located at Station Square and is offering dinner for $30.19 that includes Cheese Fondue, Salad and a main course.
For a full list of participating restaurants and their specials and menus for Restaurant week, check out their website.
