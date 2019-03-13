0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (3/15-3/17)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Saturday, 10 a.m. - Downtown

It's one of the favorite celebrations of the year, and a sure sign that spring is on the way. Downtown Pittsburgh will be covered in green Saturday morning as revelers from across the region come to celebrate all things Irish.

Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. - ShuBrew, Harmony

Celebrate our Irish heritage at ShuBrew with Irish beer, Irish food and Irish music! The festivities start with a cask tapping of O'Shu Irish red. There will also be house-made corned beef, potato soup, green Moscow mules, Irish red ale, Irish stout and more!

Friday, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Red Pump Spirits, 32 W. Main St., Washington

Red Pump Spirits is excited to be hosting a fundraiser for The Bradford House on Friday. There will be Irish Pub music, games with prizes, specialty spirits and beer not to mention some good old fashioned socializing. Come and have some fun! And it's for a great cause.

Various Times - Byham Theater

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show features a menagerie of 75 charming puppets, faithfully adapting four Eric Carle stories, "The Artist Who Painted a Blue Horse," Mister Seahorse," "The Very Lonely Firefly" and, of course, the star of the show – "The Very Hungry Caterpillar."

Scheduled upon request - Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

Get closer than you ever imagined with Wild Encounters at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. Shadow a zookeeper in the PPG Aquarium to see what it’s like to work with sharks. Meet a sea lion and pose for a once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunity. Even get up-close-and-personal with the rare and endangered red panda.

Friday, 7:30 p.m. - PPG Paints Arena

It's been five decades since a trio of young cousins left Fort Payne, Alabama, to spend the summer playing in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, bar called The Bowery. It took Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook six long years of tip jars and word of mouth to earn the major label deal they'd been dreaming of, but then seemingly no time at all to change the face of country music.

Saturday, 8 p.m. - Benedum Center

Two-time Grammy-nominated blues-rock guitar icon Joe Bonamassa is touring in support of his upcoming all-original Studio Album “Redemption," which was released in September. Bonamassa is hailed worldwide as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation who has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream.

Saturday, 1 p.m. vs St. Louis Blues

Sunday, 7:30 p.m. vs Philadelphia Flyers

These two games will go along way toward determining the playoff seeding for the Pens. After the weekend there will only be nine games remaining before the end of the season.

Friday, 5 p.m. - Andy Warhol Museum

If you're looking to check out some historic art but want to do some socializing too, the Warhol Museum has got you covered on Friday nights. The museum usually closes at 5 p.m., but on Fridays it stays open late. You can enjoy half-price museum admission and a cash bar. This is the last Good Friday to check out the "Cry, baby” exhibit by Philadelphia based artist Devan Shimo-Yama.

Friday, 8 p.m. - Benedum Center

True crime and comedy collide this weekend at the Benedum Center. The hit podcast “My Favorite Murder" will be in town as part of a live tour. Hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark have been breaking down their favorite true crime stories in hilarious fashion since 2016. Their live tours are known worldwide, selling out shows here at home and abroad.

Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Monroeville Convention Center

Head out to Monroeville on Saturday if you want to shop ‘til you drop and still save some money. The Direct Sales Expo at the Monroeville Convention Center is a shopping extravaganza. It's $5 to get in, and once you're inside you can enjoy show-only discounts on a lot of brands. The event coordinator calls it the ultimate girls’ day out.

