  • 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/1-6/3)

    Updated:

    Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh: 

     

    Three Rivers Art Festival

    The 59th annual Three Rivers Arts Festival will begin on Friday through June 10. The free event includes music, theater, dance, public art installations, gallery exhibitions, activities, food and more. 

    Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails at the Children's Museum

    This family fun exhibit includes familiar faces such as Thomas, Percy and Gordon. Kids can learn the inner workings of an engine, take pictures with Thomas, use problem-solving skills to fit freight onto a train car and much more. 

     

    Journey & Def Leppard concert

    The co-headlining stadium and arena tour will make a stop at PPG Paints Arena and will feature hit songs from both bands including "Pour Some Sugar On Me," "Lights," "Photograph," "Don't Stop Believin'" "Rock of Ages" and "Faithfully." Tickets are on sale now.

    Justin Timberlake concert

    Timberlake's The Man of the Woods Tour is making a stop in Pittsburgh on Friday after the release of his new album in February. 

    Eat'n Park Cookie Cruiser at the Children's Museum

    The cruiser will make an appearance at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh on Sunday and will be handing out free Smiley cookies while supplies last. 

    Kenny Chesney: Trip Around the Sun Tour

    Chesney’s “Trip Around the Sun Tour,” with special guests Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay, starts at 5 p.m Saturday. If you are heading down to Heinz Field this weekend, click here for information. 

    Beers of the Burgh 

    The Beers of the Burgh Festival will be at the Carrie Furnace in Swissvale on Saturday. The 21+ event will feature 50+ Western Pennsylvania breweries. 

    Full Bloom Summer Dance Party

    The 10th annual benefit will take place in East Liberty on Saturday and will feature live performances, food and drink from East End restaurants and awesome dance music. 

    Cinema in the Park

    Dollar Bank will have free movies in several Pittsburgh parks through Aug. 31. Grab a blanket and head to Schenley Plaza this Sunday to see "Deep."

     Allegheny County pools and spray parks to open

    The Parks Department announced on Wednesday that Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool, Settler Cabin Park Wave Pool & Dive Pool and South Park Wave Pool will open on Saturday. 

    X-Fest 2018

    The music festival will take place this Saturday at Keybank Pavilion and will feature Jack White, Cold War Kids, Awolnation, Sir Sly, lovelytheband and more. 

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/1-6/3)

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boating rules announced for two summer concerts at Heinz Field

  • Headline Goes Here

    2,000 people affected in latest water line issue

  • Headline Goes Here

    Retired Pittsburgh firefighter guilty in fatal hit-and-run

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sources: Bank robber wears t-shirt with bank's logo from recent giveaway