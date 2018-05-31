0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/1-6/3)

Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh:

Three Rivers Art Festival

The 59th annual Three Rivers Arts Festival will begin on Friday through June 10. The free event includes music, theater, dance, public art installations, gallery exhibitions, activities, food and more.

Be sure to check out the full lineup of events and artists for #TRAF18 June 1-10 at https://t.co/4IMB6BFbCG pic.twitter.com/wh8ofkITbD — Pgh Cultural Trust (@CulturalTrust) April 16, 2018

Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails at the Children's Museum

This family fun exhibit includes familiar faces such as Thomas, Percy and Gordon. Kids can learn the inner workings of an engine, take pictures with Thomas, use problem-solving skills to fit freight onto a train car and much more.

Journey & Def Leppard concert

The co-headlining stadium and arena tour will make a stop at PPG Paints Arena and will feature hit songs from both bands including "Pour Some Sugar On Me," "Lights," "Photograph," "Don't Stop Believin'" "Rock of Ages" and "Faithfully." Tickets are on sale now.

Journey and Def Leppard make their way to PPG Paints Arena on June 2! Presale begins in 15 minutes!

Code: BELIEVIN

Link: https://t.co/68eTuD8R1b pic.twitter.com/mNrUAFGdie — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) February 1, 2018

Justin Timberlake concert

Timberlake's The Man of the Woods Tour is making a stop in Pittsburgh on Friday after the release of his new album in February.

1️⃣ month until @jtimberlake hits the stage at PPG Paints Arena! #itsmayyy pic.twitter.com/XYMtkFqbYl — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) May 1, 2018

Eat'n Park Cookie Cruiser at the Children's Museum

The cruiser will make an appearance at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh on Sunday and will be handing out free Smiley cookies while supplies last.

Kenny Chesney: Trip Around the Sun Tour

Chesney’s “Trip Around the Sun Tour,” with special guests Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay, starts at 5 p.m Saturday. If you are heading down to Heinz Field this weekend, click here for information.

Only 4️⃣ more days until the #TripAroundTheSun tour hits the North Shore! pic.twitter.com/nHoX0504BE — Heinz Field (@heinzfield) May 29, 2018

Beers of the Burgh

The Beers of the Burgh Festival will be at the Carrie Furnace in Swissvale on Saturday. The 21+ event will feature 50+ Western Pennsylvania breweries.

11 days... pic.twitter.com/lC808EnhBb — Beers of the Burgh (@BeersoftheBurgh) May 22, 2018

Full Bloom Summer Dance Party

The 10th annual benefit will take place in East Liberty on Saturday and will feature live performances, food and drink from East End restaurants and awesome dance music.

The Kelly Strayhorn Theater (KST) announces 2018 Full Bloom Summer Dance Party Benefit. - https://t.co/otCpwrTCaR pic.twitter.com/XkZKlRBiI8 — Kelly Strayhorn (@KSTheater) May 23, 2018

Cinema in the Park

Dollar Bank will have free movies in several Pittsburgh parks through Aug. 31. Grab a blanket and head to Schenley Plaza this Sunday to see "Deep."

T-minus one week until FREE Cinema in the Park events kick off for the summer! Find the full list of movies and where to watch them here: https://t.co/KgibaSa4fT pic.twitter.com/C1hSrjYot4 — Pittsburgh Parks (@pittsburghparks) May 27, 2018

Allegheny County pools and spray parks to open

The Parks Department announced on Wednesday that Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool, Settler Cabin Park Wave Pool & Dive Pool and South Park Wave Pool will open on Saturday.

X-Fest 2018

The music festival will take place this Saturday at Keybank Pavilion and will feature Jack White, Cold War Kids, Awolnation, Sir Sly, lovelytheband and more.

