  • 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (7/27-7/29)

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh: 

    Rascal Flatts: Back to Us Tour at KeyBank Pavilion

    If you're looking to listen to some country music and take in an outdoor concert, there are still tickets available for Friday night's show at KeyBank Pavilion. Carly Pearce and Dan + Shay are opening the concert, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range in price from $24 to $98.

    Festival of Cheese

    On Saturday, July 18 swing by the David L. Lawrence Convention Center to sample 2,000+ artisan, farmstead, and specialty cheeses of every imaginable style and flavor profile from the 2018 American Cheese Society Judging & Competition, alongside gourmet foods and libations. Tickets are on sale now and cost $65.

    Potterfest at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History

    Put on your best robes and grab your wand, you’re headed to Hogwarts. Learn all about “Potions,” “Herbology,” and “Care of Magical Creatures” in a natural history setting as you explore the museum by night. Enjoy hands-on activities for all ages, a costume parade, and a scavenger hunt.

    OpenStreetsPGH - East End

    Head to the East End from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to enjoy a day of free community events on the longest route ever. Whether you're completing the 4.4-mile loop on a bike, by foot or some other means of movement there's plenty to do including zumba, improv and even fencing lessons.

    UPMC Health Plan Healthy Family Day: Under the Big Top

    Step on up and be inspired with a day full of spectacles, workshops and activities designed to get your body moving and your mind soaring.  Because when you’re part of a traveling circus the sky's the limit at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh.

    2018 Pittsburgh Scavenger Hunt

    The PGH Scavenger Hunt  is hosted by Ace Axe Throwing in Homestead. Spend your Sunday around the city seeking out the $500 buried cash prize. Cost is $25 to enter a team of 5, and will be followed by a free cookout.

    Goat Fest in South Side Park

    You can explore food trucks, live music performances, partner tents and more at the Bandi Schaum Community Garden and Meet the Allegheny Goatscape herd and see their progress eating through the invasive species of Jurassic Valley. This free event happens from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday rain or shine.

    Replay FX at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

    The Replay Foundation Expo is a public gathering dedicated to pinball, video games, music, and family-style fun. Attendees can expect to enjoy thousands of games, flashing lights, a dedicated tabletop gaming area, face painters, stilt walkers and more! Come join the party! Events start Thursday and finish Sunday, ticket prices vary and can be found on the Replay FX website.

    Boy George & Culture Club at Stage AE

    Go back to a different time in music with the Boy George & Culture Club concert at Stage AE on Sunday, July 29. The show is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and tickets are still available, ranging in price from $35 to $200+.

    Summer Concert Series

    Jefferson Starship with special guest Working Breed will perform at the South Park Amphitheater on Friday at 7:30 p.m.as part of the 2018 Allegheny County Summer Concert Series. Hop Farm Brewing Company, Wood Stoked Oven, Pop Moe Kettle Corn and Chubba Bubba Ice Cream will also be at the event. 

    In Allison Park you will find Lucius with special guest Brooke Annibale Sunday at 7:30 p.m. performing at the Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater.

    Cinema in the Park

    Dollar Bank will have free movies in several Pittsburgh parks through Aug. 31.

    Friday - "The Man Who Invented Christmas" at Arsenal Park in Lawrenceville.

    Saturday - "The Man Who Invented Christmas" at Grandview Park in Mt. Washington and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" at Riverview Park in Observatory Hill. 

    Sunday - "My Little Pony: The Movie" at Schenley Park at Schenley Plaza.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories