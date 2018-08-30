0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (8/31-9/3)

PITTSBURGH - There's a whole lot going on in and around Pittsburgh this weekend, including one of the largest Labor Day parades in the country, Rib Festival at Heinz Field and an awe-inspiring a cappella concert!

Saturday, 10 a.m. - Downtown

Pittsburgh is home to one of the largest Labor Day parades in the country! Head Downtown on Monday, to join in the celebration. The parade is sponsored by the Allegheny County Labor Council and features members of many area unions.

Download the WPXI Weather app for the forecast ahead of this outdoor event

Saturday & Sunday, 2 p.m. - Frick Park

All is fair in love, or so Proteus thinks after he meets his best friend's new girlfriend. Shakespeare's delightful comedy, performed by Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks. The event is free, but donations are welcome and help non-profit organizations. Picnics, dogs and children are welcome at this 90-minute family-friendly performance.

Sunday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Strange Roots-Millvale

On the first Sunday of every month this summer, a one-of-a-kind "taco-llaboration" takes place between the Strange Roots brewery and some of the city’s best food trucks. You’ll get a chance to sample classic options from traditional taco trucks, as well as innovative takes on the genre from some unexpected food truck heavyweights. We’re talking Po-Boy tacos, Mac & Gold tacos, we’re talking… well, take a look at the lineup and let your imagination run wild!

Saturday, 8 p.m. - KeyBank Pavilion

Pentatonix, a three-time Grammy-winning a cappella group, is touring to promote their multi-platinum album "Choir Nerds."

PTX TOUR NEWS! We’re VERY excited to share that we will be joined by our friends @CalumScott and @Echosmith on the road this summer! It's going to be AMAZING! Get your tickets today at https://t.co/F23aUBtJsV. pic.twitter.com/MaQaP50Zwk — Pentatonix (@PTXofficial) June 5, 2018

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. - SwitchbackMX in Butler

Foodies are in for a treat at Grub-O-Rama. With some of the finest local food trucks serving their signature dishes, beer and drinks to wash down the tasty treats, as well as fireworks and live music, there's something for everyone at this family-friendly event.

All weekend - Westmoreland Fairgrounds, Greensburg

The annual Labor Day Festival features exhibitors from 15 states! Browse and shop for unique treasures such as floral designs, embellished clothing, scented candles, jewelry, decorative painting on various mediums, functional and decorative wood, pet treats and collars, seasonal home decorations, personalized ornaments, ceramics, flags, gourmet pre-packaged foods, dips and drink mixes, candies, fudge, kettle korn, cinnamon-roasted almonds and much, much more!

Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., McCandless

For more than 40 years, Pittsburghers have attended the Holy Trinity Festival to celebrate all things Greek. Food this year includes souvlaki, moussaka, souzoukakia and pork yeero. Plus dancing, company and Greek tradition.

Download the WPXI Weather app for the forecast ahead of this outdoor event

Various times, Benedum Center

Aladdin features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony- and Academy Award winner Alan Menken with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman, Tony Award winner Tim Rice and book writer Chad Beguelin. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, this new musical boasts an incomparable design team, with sets, costumes and lighting from Tony Award winners Bob Crowley, Gregg Barnes, and Natasha Katz.

Come on down, come on in, let the magic begin, it's another Arabian night! Listen to "Arabian Nights" again and again in this new lyric video. https://t.co/umM8GO9aGy — Aladdin the Musical (@aladdin) August 16, 2018

Thursday-Monday, noon to 11 p.m. - Heinz Field

The Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Fest is a five-day event featuring football, ribs and live music. Each day will feature ribs, festival foods, games, rides, activities for all ages, and the Steelers Experience.

The countdown to the @MillerLite #RibFest is on!



Join us from noon to 11pm each day starting Thursday through Monday for great food, free concerts and family-friendly activities!



Check out the entire Rib Fest schedule at https://t.co/d1YjcXpHVn! pic.twitter.com/BA6ttu5vUz — Heinz Field (@heinzfield) August 27, 2018

Friday, 7:30 p.m. - South Park Amphitheatre

Paul Luc & Kayla Schureman

Sunday, 5:00 p.m. - Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater

19th Annual Allegheny County Music Festival -- Uprooted feat. Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with special guests Meeting of Important People, Starship Mantis and The Living Street.

$20 per vehicle requested donation benefits the Allegheny County Department of Human Services.

Friday, Sunset - Arsenal Park

"Sherlock Gnomes"

There's so much to do and so much to see in your parks this month! Check out our short and snappy monthly e-newsletter for some of the highlights: https://t.co/7PGXhmuxeN pic.twitter.com/CzfJSxYBHX — Pittsburgh Parks (@pittsburghparks) August 8, 2018

We're keeping a close watch on weather, traffic and other news impacts for all of these events and more!

Saturday:

5 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday:

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.