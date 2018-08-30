  • 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (8/31-9/3)

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - There's a whole lot going on in and around Pittsburgh this weekend, including one of the largest Labor Day parades in the country, Rib Festival at Heinz Field and an awe-inspiring a cappella concert!

    Pittsburgh Labor Day Parade

    Saturday, 10 a.m. - Downtown

    Pittsburgh is home to one of the largest Labor Day parades in the country! Head Downtown on Monday, to join in the celebration. The parade is sponsored by the Allegheny County Labor Council and features members of many area unions.

    Download the WPXI Weather app for the forecast ahead of this outdoor event

    Shakespeare in the Park - The Two Gentlemen Of Verona

    Saturday & Sunday, 2 p.m. - Frick Park

    All is fair in love, or so Proteus thinks after he meets his best friend's new girlfriend. Shakespeare's delightful comedy, performed by Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks. The event is free, but donations are welcome and help non-profit organizations. Picnics, dogs and children are welcome at this 90-minute family-friendly performance.

    TacoMania

    Sunday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Strange Roots-Millvale

    On the first Sunday of every month this summer, a one-of-a-kind "taco-llaboration" takes place between the Strange Roots brewery and some of the city’s best food trucks. You’ll get a chance to sample classic options from traditional taco trucks, as well as innovative takes on the genre from some unexpected food truck heavyweights. We’re talking Po-Boy tacos, Mac & Gold tacos, we’re talking… well, take a look at the lineup and let your imagination run wild!

    Pentatonix w/ Echosmith and Calum Scott

    Saturday, 8 p.m. - KeyBank Pavilion

    Pentatonix, a three-time Grammy-winning a cappella group, is touring to promote their multi-platinum album "Choir Nerds."

    Grub-O-Rama

    Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. - SwitchbackMX in Butler

    Foodies are in for a treat at Grub-O-Rama. With some of the finest local food trucks serving their signature dishes, beer and drinks to wash down the tasty treats, as well as fireworks and live music, there's something for everyone at this family-friendly event.

    Pennsylvania arts & crafts Labor Day festival

    All weekend - Westmoreland Fairgrounds, Greensburg

    The annual Labor Day Festival features exhibitors from 15 states! Browse and shop for unique treasures such as floral designs, embellished clothing, scented candles, jewelry, decorative painting on various mediums, functional and decorative wood, pet treats and collars, seasonal home decorations, personalized ornaments, ceramics, flags, gourmet pre-packaged foods, dips and drink mixes, candies, fudge, kettle korn, cinnamon-roasted almonds and much, much more!

    Taste of Greece Festival

    Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., McCandless

    For more than 40 years, Pittsburghers have attended the Holy Trinity Festival to celebrate all things Greek. Food this year includes souvlaki, moussaka, souzoukakia and pork yeero. Plus dancing, company and Greek tradition.

    Disney’s Aladdin

    Various times, Benedum Center

    Aladdin features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony- and Academy Award winner Alan Menken with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman, Tony Award winner Tim Rice and book writer Chad Beguelin. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, this new musical boasts an incomparable design team, with sets, costumes and lighting from Tony Award winners Bob Crowley, Gregg Barnes, and Natasha Katz.

    Heinz Field Kickoff Rib Festival

    Thursday-Monday, noon to 11 p.m. - Heinz Field

    The Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Fest is a five-day event featuring football, ribs and live music. Each day will feature ribs, festival foods, games, rides, activities for all ages, and the Steelers Experience.

    Summer Concert Series

    Friday, 7:30 p.m. - South Park Amphitheatre

    Paul Luc & Kayla Schureman

    Sunday, 5:00 p.m. - Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater

    19th Annual Allegheny County Music Festival -- Uprooted feat. Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with special guests Meeting of Important People, Starship Mantis and The Living Street.
    $20 per vehicle requested donation benefits the Allegheny County Department of Human Services.

    Cinema in the Park

    Friday, Sunset - Arsenal Park

    "Sherlock Gnomes"

