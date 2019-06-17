NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 14-year-old cadet firefighter was killed in a crash Saturday that injured two other people in North Sewickley Township.
Graydon Hoffman died in the crash involving a pickup truck and a car on Mars Hill Road at Kunkle Road. Officials said the crash happened about 2 p.m. when the truck tried to pass the car.
Police said the pickup truck hit the car as the driver was trying to pass it, and then hit a utility pole.
The driver of the truck and both passengers, one of whom was Hoffman, were rushed to a hospital, officials said. Hoffman died shortly before 7 p.m. at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Hoffman was a cadet firefighter at Hutchinson Volunteer Fire Department, which posted the following message on its Facebook page:
“With great sadness we announce the passing of Cadet Firefighter Graydon Hoffman Jr. Grady, it might have taken you a few years to grow into those boots but no one will ever fill your shoes. Rest easy little brother. We'll take it from here.”
Channel 11’s Cara Sapida reported Hoffman grew up in the department and was following in his father’s footsteps.
A neighbor told Channel 11 News a dog was also killed in the crash.
The driver of the car was not injured and refused medical treatment.
