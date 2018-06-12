  • 15-year-old to be charged as adult in shooting at Clairton Pool

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - The gates at the swimming pool at Clairton Park remain closed and locked on the first Monday of summer vacation for students in Clairton.

    Inside the pool area, police caution tape remains. It’s the only evidence left after a 17-year-old lifeguard was shot at the pool Saturday evening.

    Police said the suspected shooter, Trenton Leach, 15, has been caught. Channel 11 has learned he will be charged as an adult.

    Another person was also arrested on gun charges.

    City Council leaders and the mayor say after the fourth shooting in the city in the last month, it’s their job to keep people safe -- so dramatic changes are being made at the pool.

    “Moving forward, we will have a police officer at the front door and check and bring a police dog two or three times a week,” said Clairton Mayor Richard Lattanzi. 

    Officials also said five to seven cameras will be installed by Thursday, when the pool is planned to reopen.

    As for the violence around Clairton, Council members said they are in the process of putting security cameras in neighborhoods to help curtail crime.

