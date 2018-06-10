  • Lifeguard shot at Clairton Pool; police track suspect to nearby home

    Updated:

    7:38 PM UPDATE: Police have detained six juveniles at the School Street home, sources say. They believe one of them is responsible for shooting a lifeguard at the Clairton Pool.

    Erin Clarke is talking with Clairton police to learn more about the victim's condition and what led to the shooting for 11 at 11.

    Police surrounded a house in Clairton after a shooting at the city pool on Saturday evening.

    Sources tell Channel 11 a juvenile male pulled out a gun and shot someone who was swimming in the pool around 5:30 p.m.

    The shooting victim’s condition is unknown.

    After police were alerted, they went to the suspect’s School Street home, where they saw him running inside, sources said. SWAT personnel responded to the scene.

    Police later arrested the suspect and are continuing to investigate.

    This is the fourth shooting in a month in Clairton.

