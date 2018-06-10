7:38 PM UPDATE: Police have detained six juveniles at the School Street home, sources say. They believe one of them is responsible for shooting a lifeguard at the Clairton Pool.
Erin Clarke is talking with Clairton police to learn more about the victim's condition and what led to the shooting for 11 at 11.
Police surrounded a house in Clairton after a shooting at the city pool on Saturday evening.
4th Clairton shooting in a month. Sources say a kid was shot while swimming in a public pool. Police caught the shooter as he escaped. pic.twitter.com/omZEJ83LGY— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) June 9, 2018
Sources tell Channel 11 a juvenile male pulled out a gun and shot someone who was swimming in the pool around 5:30 p.m.
The shooting victim’s condition is unknown.
CLAIRTON POOL SHOOTING: We are talking to police in the city right now to learn the victim's condition. We'll let you know as soon as we do: https://t.co/nWcGuXl6Tl pic.twitter.com/hRTJeL9pAJ— WPXI (@WPXI) June 9, 2018
After police were alerted, they went to the suspect’s School Street home, where they saw him running inside, sources said. SWAT personnel responded to the scene.
Police later arrested the suspect and are continuing to investigate.
Sources: Juvenile shooter ran into home on School St after shooting a kid in a pool. Suspect has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/NgcWUgJG8Q— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) June 9, 2018
This is the fourth shooting in a month in Clairton.
