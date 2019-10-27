TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - Police have released new details surrounding the incident that ended in a multi-vehicle crash involving a police officer.
According to investigators, Jestin Towner, 18, was involved in a "domestic disturbance" in the 100 block of Ninth Street in Turtle Creek when 911 was notified around 6 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, police said Towner drove away from the scene and allegedly had a firearm. Police then asked for assistance from neighboring departments as they tried to follow Towner.
An Allegheny County police officer was responding as backup and stopped at the intersection of Ninth Street and Airbrake Avenue when Towner collided into the officer's vehicle head-on.
The officer was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released for neck and torso injuries. The suspect was also hospitalized and is being evaluated for mental health purposes.
Towner will face charges once he is booked into the Allegheny County Jail.
Police tell Channel 11 the officer involved in this crash was taken to a local hospital. He is alert and stable.
