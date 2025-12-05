Derry Township man accused of sexually assaulting teen, recording it

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Derry Township man is charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old.

Police say Douglas Baum, 61, gave the victim a ride from Pittsburgh to his home on Brennan Avenue.

The next day, police say Baum told the victim to come into his bedroom after taking them shopping for clothing and personal items.

Investigators say he was partially naked and performed sex acts on the victim.

The victim told police that Baum had cameras set up around his house and in his bedroom.

When police searched his house, they reported finding a photo from the surveillance camera inside the bedroom that showed the encounter.

Baum was arraigned on a $100,000 bail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group