  • 2 campers catch fire at Washington Co. campground

    Updated:

    CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two campers caught fire at a campground in Washington County Monday evening.

    Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 that a 40-foot trailer caught fire and spread to another camper at the Whispering Pines Campground on Henderson Avenue in Canton Township.

    The fire is now under control.

    At least three different fire departments were on the scene.

    It's unclear if anyone was injured. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories