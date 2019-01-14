0 11-year-old boy dies after being hit by car waiting for school bus; 2 other siblings injured

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE 3:22 p.m. - Channel 11 has learned that the woman who hit the kids knows all three of them.

She is an employee at the Butler Area School District.

State police said she stopped at the stop sign, but because of sun glare, she never saw the kids.

Police continue to investigate, but believe that this was a tragic accident.

The 9-year-old girl that was hit suffered a broken ankle and her 5-year-old brother remains in the hospital with more severe injuries, according to police.

UPDATE 12:53 p.m. - An 11-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car Monday morning, police confirmed to Channel 11.

The two other kids who were hit remain in the hospital.

Dr. Brian White, the Butler Area School District superintendent, said the following regarding Monday's morning tragic incident:

"I am at a loss for words regarding this morning’s tragedy. Anytime a student passes it is devastating and it impacts our entire school community. We have made and will continue to make extra counselors available for any students and staff members who are in need of grief support. The way our school community pulls together to support one another in the face of an incredibly difficult situation never fails to amaze me. I’m grateful to the many people who stepped up today and will continue to do so to offer their support to all those in need. On behalf of the entire school community, we extend our deepest sympathy to the student’s family and friends at this difficult time."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Three kids from the same family waiting for the school bus Monday morning in the Butler Area School District were hit by a car, according to police.

The accident was reported about 10 a.m. on Geibel Road.

Police said the driver actually came to a stop at the stop sign, but because of massive sun glare, she didn’t see the kids standing or sitting on the road and ran right into them.

The kids are ages 11, 9 and 5, two boys and a girl.

All three kids were flown to a hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

