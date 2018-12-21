COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two girls are facing charges for an attack on another student inside the bathroom at Chartiers Valley High School.
Civil rights leaders across the country called a hate crime because the victim was wearing a hijab, but police said the evidence does not support that claim.
During the investigation, the school resource officer met with the victim, her family and a representative of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
The charges that are being filed include aggravated assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and violation of the Pennsylvania wiretap law.
