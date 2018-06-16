MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Two people had to jump from a roof of a burning home Saturday morning in McKeesport.
Officials said there were five people in the house on Cleveland Street when it caught fire -- four adults and one child.
One of the adults jumped off the roof and tried to catch the child, officials said.
All five people were taken to the hospital.
The house is destroyed and both homes next door are both damaged.
A firefighter had a minor injury and is being treated on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 and WPXI.com for updates.
