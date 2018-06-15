  • 4 western Pa. stores sold pre-cut melon linked to salmonella outbreak

    Four stores in western Pennsylvania are on a list of places where pre-cut melon and fruit salads linked to a multi-state salmonella outbreak were sold.

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recalled products were sold at the following stores in Pennsylvania:

    • Shop ‘n Save on North Main Street in Greensburg
    • Shop ‘n Save on William Penn Highway in Murrysville
    • JK's County Market on Countryside Plaza in Mt. Pleasant
    • D'Onofrio's on North Hermitage Road in Hermitage

    Caito Foods, LLC issued the recall June 8. Pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fruit medley sold in clear, plastic clamshell containers are included.

    The products were sold in at least 23 states.

    As of Thursday, the CDC said 60 people have been sickened in five states (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio). Of those sickened, 31 have been hospitalized.

    No deaths have been reported.

