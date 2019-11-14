SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two men armed with hammers robbed the Kay Jewelers at the Tanger Outlets in South Strabane Township Wednesday night, police said.
The robbery was reported just before 8 p.m. while people, including children, were inside the store.
PHOTOS: Surveillance cameras catch men armed with hammers robbing jewelry store
Police said the men ordered everyone inside the store to the ground and began smashing showcases with the hammers and took jewelry.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Washington County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
When the men entered the store, two employees were assisting seven customers, according to police. Three children, all under the age of 7, were also there.
No employees or customers were hurt.
Surveillance video was used to track a suspect vehicle to the Hyatt Hotel parking lot, where the vehicle was located. The vehicle had been reported as stolen earlier in the evening to the Robinson Township Police Department, authorities said.
So far, no one has been arrested, but police are examining the surveillance video to identify the suspects.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother charged after search for her, 2 children following frantic phone call
- Minnesota high school cafeteria staff throws out hot lunches of students who owed $15 or more
- SUV ends up inside Hallmark store after crashing through front window
- VIDEO: Blind woman mugged while walking home from local church
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}