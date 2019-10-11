PITTSBURGH - Two men were shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Georgia Avenue and Wilburg Street.
Two shot in Knoxville ! Working on details now - victims stable #WPXI pic.twitter.com/dIL06TVDQK— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) October 11, 2019
Investigators confirmed the two victims are in stable condition after being shot in their "lower extremities."
Neither man has been identified, and police did not provide information on a suspected shooter.
MORE info! Shots-spotter alert in Knoxville! 2 men shot in lower extremities - tried to drive themselves to hospital - taken by ambulance #WPXI pic.twitter.com/K2VNmtgzKE— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) October 11, 2019
Police said the victims tried to drive themselves to UPMC Mercy Hospital before being taken by an ambulance.
