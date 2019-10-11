  • 2 men shot in Pittsburgh neighborhood, police say

    PITTSBURGH - Two men were shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.

    Police said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Georgia Avenue and Wilburg Street.

    Investigators confirmed the two victims are in stable condition after being shot in their "lower extremities."

    Neither man has been identified, and police did not provide information on a suspected shooter.

    Police said the victims tried to drive themselves to UPMC Mercy Hospital before being taken by an ambulance.

