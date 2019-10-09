ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities in Rostraver Township are searching for a woman who was last seen early Tuesday morning at her home.
Dina Kotlar has been missing since 4 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
Kotlar is driving a white Dodge Nitro with license plate number DDS-2309.
