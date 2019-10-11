  • Pittsburgh heart surgeon arrested in child sex crime sting

    Updated:

    HOUSTON - A Pittsburgh heart surgeon was one of eight people arrested after a days-long operation to crack down on online sexual predators targeting children.

    Shawn Paul Robinson, 38 – a surgeon from Pittsburgh who was on a fellowship at a hospital in Houston – was arrested for online solicitation of a minor following the undercover operation.

    In the operation, “Back to School III,” undercover officers chatted with the predators using online personas in various social media apps. 

    They were posing as minors.

    Robinson, along with the seven others arrested, believed they were talking to underage children, investigators said.

    For more on the operation and the people arrested, visit KPRC’s website.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories