JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - THC-laced candy found in Pennsylvania has police in Johnstown warning parents to check their children’s Halloween candy.
The candy, disguised as Nerds Ropes, contained 400mg of THC and was found during a search warrant in Stonycreek Township, according to Johnstown police.
“Drug laced edibles are package like regular candy and may be hard to distinguish from the real candy,” the Johnstown Police Department said in a Facebook post.
The post urges parents to be vigilant and check their children’s Halloween candy before allowing them to eat it.
