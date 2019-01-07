2 people charged in connection with 2017 murder of 14-year-old

PITTSBURGH - Two people have been arrested in connection with a 2017 homicide.
Police said Tremayne Wilmer, 47, of Verona has been charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of 14-year-old Augustus Gray.
Wilmer's girlfriend, 33-year-old Nehlah Stubblefield, of Verona, is charged with perjury and false swearing in connection with the investigation, according to police.
Gray was found shot in the head on Nov. 25 in the 1300 block of Paulson Avenue.
Wilmer and Stubblefield are in the Allegheny County Jail.
