DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Westmoreland County man is facing child endangerment charges after his 2-year-old son got hold of a loaded gun, which led to the man’s wife accidentally being shot, Pennsylvania State Police said.
The incident happened Nov. 1 in Derry Township, police said.
Investigators said 25-year-old David Marghella left the loaded and unsecured firearm in reach of the boy. When Marghella’s wife saw the boy had the gun, she tried to take it from him when it accidentally fired into her thigh, according to police.
Marghella is charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.
