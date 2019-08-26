Another 20 employees have been laid off this week at Canonsburg-based natural gas producer CNX Resources Corp. atop the 50 or so that lost their jobs earlier this week.
CNX (NYSE: CNX) is rightsizing the organization as it streamlines its upstream and midstream operations, continues operational improvements and prepares itself for what could be a bumpy 2020 for the natural gas industry as a whole.
Pittsburgh Business Times
