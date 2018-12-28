0 3 charged in alleged abduction of infant in O'Hara Township

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - 5:30 P.M. UPDATE: Police charged three people in connection with the alleged abduction of an infant boy on Friday, including a man who believes he is the child's father, that man's mother and her boyfriend, Allegheny County Police said.

Ashton Curtis, 29, and an O'Hara woman have been romantically involved for three years, police said. After the baby boy was born, Curtis believed he was the father but the woman did not, and the matter was never officially settled, police said.

Curtis arrived at her home Thursday in a red pickup truck and spent the night even though he was asked to leave, police said. In the morning, he allegedly sneaked out with the boy and left in a silver SUV.

Police say Curtis' mother, Kimberly Marine, 48, and her boyfriend, John Hall, 53, flew from Texas to Columbus, Ohio, where they rented the silver SUV. They drove it to the O'Hara home, stopping along the way to purchase a car seat, then swapped it with the pickup truck before checking into a hotel, police said.

After Curtis allegedly took the baby, Marine joined him in the SUV, Hall followed in the pickup truck and they began driving toward Texas, police said. State troopers pulled over both vehicles on Interstate 70 in Claysville around noon.

All three are currently in the Allegheny County Jail charged with concealing the whereabouts of a child, interference with custody of a child and conspiracy.

The abduction was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. at a home on Mary Street.

Police initially told officers to "use extreme caution," as the mother told police she had seen the suspect with a gun in the past.

An Amber Alert was requested, but police spotted Curtis’ SUV and pulled him over before it was issued.

Police said Curtis is an oil worker from Texas.

