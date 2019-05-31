HICKORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Firefighters were called to three suspicious fires early Friday in Lawrence County.
The fires happened at a garage, a camper and a shed along Harlansburg Road in Hickory Township around 3:30 a.m.
The homeowner’s son told Channel 11 there was a Corvette in the garage that caught fire.
Channel 11 has learned there are security cameras facing the garage and the owner is hoping video will reveal how the fires started.
No one was injured, but all three fires are under investigation.
