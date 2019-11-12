PITTSBURGH - Giant Eagle is looking to hire more than 300 people and is holding a hiring event Tuesday at 24 Pittsburgh-area locations.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with candidates participating in on-site interviews that could lead to same-day job offers, according to a news release.
Full- and part-time positions are available. Openings Giant Eagle is looking to fill include personal shoppers, baristas, cake decorators, deli and prepared foods clerks, cashiers and meat cutters.
About 100 of the positions are available throughout Pittsburgh’s North Hills, the company said.
Candidates are encouraged to apply in advance HERE. For a full list of locations hosting the hiring event, CLICK HERE.
